Montana State Billings softball team coping while in quarantine; two players undergo COVID-19 tests

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings softball coach Lisa McKinney said her team is “doing as well as can be expected” in self-isolation since returning home Sunday from an abbreviated road trip during which some players began feeling ill.
The Yellowjackets played Great Northwest Athletic Conference games at Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia, and Western Oregon in Monmouth, Oregon, last week before the COVID-19 strain of the novel coronavirus forced the cancellation of the remainder of NCAA spring sports across the country.
Upon its return to Billings early Sunday morning, the team — players, coaches and athletic trainers alike — began a recommended 14-day quarantine. On Tuesday, MSUB athletic director Krista Montague said two unnamed players have since been tested for both influenza and COVID-19.
Those test results are expected by Friday, Montague said.
McKinney said MSUB is taking no chances with a virus that as of Tuesday afternoon had infected more than 4,200 people and claimed 75 lives in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We started to see some symptoms in a couple girls in the middle of (last) week and we started to see travel bans and schools shutting down, so we began talking about the best course of action for us,” McKinney told 406mtsports.com.
“We were in Oregon at that time. We just wanted to make sure we were being part of the solution. We wanted to take the best steps possible to make sure our girls were safe and taken care of, and the people around us as well.”
Montague said six players are isolating themselves at Rimrock Hall, a residence hall on the MSUB campus, while the other players, coaches and training staff are off campus.
McKinney described the symptoms some players started to feel during the road trip, which began with a flight into the Seattle airport on March 6 and ended with a chartered bus pulling into Billings around 5 a.m. Sunday.
“Most of us have common cold symptoms. Runny nose and cough,” McKinney said. “The cough is what made people question it and want us to get the tests. None of the girls have reported a fever yet. They’ve been taking their temperatures each day, and we’ve been checking in on those girls to see their temperatures.”
COVID-19 symptoms, as explained by the CDC, include cough, fever and/or shortness of breath.
The state of Washington, where the Yellowjackets’ road trip began, currently has the most reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with 708 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CDC.
Montague said the team used ground transportation to get from Seattle to Burnaby, where it played doubleheaders at Simon Fraser on March 7-8. MSUB remained in British Columbia for a couple more days before driving south for games against WOU.
The Yellowjackets played the first of two scheduled doubleheaders there March 12, the day the GNAC canceled the remainder of its spring sports schedules.
Montague said the decision was made to use a ground charter to transport the team home “to keep them out of the airport and hopefully keep others safe just in case they were exposed.”
Montague said both the team and the school are coping with the situation the best they can.
“I think it’s confusing and frustrating for them, honestly. But with that said, we have a lot of staff here that are working really hard and tirelessly to make sure their needs are being met,” said Montague, adding that the athletic department remains in close consultation with local health officials, particularly RiverStone Health. “I think they understand the situation, but it’s certainly not ideal.
“They can choose to go home or choose to stay. Some of them are still trying to work that out. Since the university made the decision to go all online starting (Monday) at noon, and then of course our seasons were canceled, there’s really nothing keeping them here now.
“Eventually they will all try to get home. They’re just working on those logistics with their families.”
In an email Tuesday morning to local media, MSUB director of communications and marketing Maureen Brakke said the team was provided with written instructions developed by St. Vincent Healthcare on self-monitoring during the 14-day isolation period.
All agreed to the instructions, Brakke wrote.
Still, Montague said things could be fluid in the coming days, depending on the results of the two players who underwent COVID-19 tests.
“My understanding is that the test results, once we get those Friday, that might change the 14 days, as well,” she said. “If those two are negative, we’d be optimistic that the team is probably OK.”
“But,” Montague emphasized, “RiverStone Health will be advising us on all of that.”
