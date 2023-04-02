TURLOCK, Calif. — Shelby Martin batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Alyssa Etheridge pitched the complete game as Montana State Billings defeated Dominican University 4-2 in college softball on Sunday.

MSU Billings (13-19) finished the Tournament of Champions with two straight victories and had a 2-3 record at the three-day tourney.

Dominican (14-16) claimed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, however, the Yellowjackets scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Jazlyn Kalehuawehe had a sacrifice-fly RBI during the rally to plate Makayla Stoker for the Jackets' first run and Shelby Marquardt scored on an error to tie the game at 2-2. Martin would add a two-run double in the frame, plating Teagan Seeton and Marin Penney.

Etheridge improved to 9-10 with her seven-inning effort. She allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned), while walking one and striking out four.

MSUB is next scheduled to play a doubleheader at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California, Tuesday.