BILLINGS — Montana State Billings scored a clean sweep of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's weekly awards for baseball.
Senior Blake Tritch was chosen as the pitcher of the week, while junior catcher Justin Lutz was recognized as the player of the week. The honors were announced Monday.
Tritch tossed a series-clinching compete game at Saint Martin's University and Lutz batted 4 for 7 as the Yellowjackets took three of four games from the Saints.
In his eight-inning outing, Tritch allowed three hits and one run. The right-hander struck out three in the 4-1 win. Scheduled to be a seven-inning contest, the score was tied 1-1 after seven.
In Games 2 and 3, Lutz drove in three runs and scored four times. He reached base in seven of 10 plate appearances in the series, with a home run and double during Game 3.
In Game 1, his seventh-inning RBI single proved to be the game-winning hit in a 6-5 victory. Lutz also excelled defensively, with 17 putouts and adding a season-high four assists in Game 1.
