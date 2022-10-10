MSU Billings golf

Yellowjackets golfers Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson swept the GNAC golfer of the week awards.

 Image courtesy MSU Billings athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf.

It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release.

Larson, a junior from Roundup, tied for fifth at the Yellowjacket Invitational at Lake Hills Golf Club last week. She finished with a two-round score of 161, firing an 80 in the opening round. After her collegiate career-low score, she followed with an 81 to notch her first career top-five finish.

Strobel, a senior from Tekoa, Washington, won his second tourney of the fall season, claiming the victory at the Yellowjacket Invite. He finished with a career three-round best of 211 (69-70-72).

