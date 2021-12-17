LAS VEGAS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team started slow and was unable to recover in a 59-46 loss to West Texas A&M on Friday in the opening game of the Holiday Hoops Classic.
Yellowjackets forward Taryn Shelley reached a milestone in the third quarter when she eclipsed 1,000 career points. Shelley finished the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Shelley is the second MSUB player to eclipse 1,000 college points this season, joining Cariann Kunkel.
MSUB shot just 35.4% (17 for 48) and made just 2 of 16 3-pointers as it fell to 6-7 with its third straight defeat. The Jackets also committed 18 turnovers.
Kunkel finished with 18 points, and Danielle Zahn hit a pair of 3s for six points in the game. Kortney Nelson matched her career high with five assists.
MSUB will play Wisconsin Parkside at the Holiday Hoops Classic on Saturday.
