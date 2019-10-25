BILLINGS — Montana State Billings is hosting the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Amend Park.
The first race is scheduled to go at 10 a.m. The men will race 8,000 meters and the women 6,000 meters.
Alaska Anchorage won both the men's and women's team titles a year ago and are favored to repeat. Emmah Chelino (women) and Wesley Kirui (men) return to defend their individual titles for the Seawolves.
The Yellowjacket and men and women finished eighth last year.
Competing for the MSUB women are Nikki Aiken, Sierra Durbin, Rachel Hiner, Miranda Livingston and Kailee Stoppel. The group will be joined by Yellowjacket triathlete Madisan Chavez who will be making her cross country debut.
Aiken won the Hardrocker Open in South Dakota to start the seasons.
Those running for the MSUB men are Ronald Venema, Ase Ackerman, Logan Straus, Nick Redgrave, Bryant Edgerton and Will Steinfeldt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.