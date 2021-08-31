BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings athletic department is planning upgrades to Yellowjacket Field, the school's home stadium for men's and women's soccer.
On Monday, the newly established Yellowjacket Athletic Association and MSUB's City College Construction Trades program announced a partnership that will result in the improvements to the facility.
MSUB said in a press release that the multi-phase project is centered around a strategic improvement of the structures at the facility. Improvements will be made to the press box, ticket booth, and equipment storage areas, enhancing the work environment for athletic training, gameday operations, and media relations staff, the release stated.
“This partnership allows us to make the necessary improvements to our current facilities and help ensure a longer viability of the field for outside use," MSUB senior development officer Nick Schmidt said in the release.
“This partnership will enable our students to gain both practical hands-on experience and project management practice, and coincides well with our program curriculum,” David Nedrow, construction management and technology instructor, stated in the release.
MSUB indicated that US Bank was a key financial contributor to the project.
The facility has undergone previous improvements. Prior to the 2007 season, an artificial turf playing surface was installed in place of the original natural grass. A new press box, scoreboard and fence were added to the complex in following years, and a 600-seat bleacher section was installed following the 2011 season.
