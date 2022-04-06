BILLINGS — Three in-state track and field athletes have signed to compete at Montana State Billings, the school announced Wednesday.
Mandy Fuhrmann of Class C Opheim and Tatum Hull of Class C Chester-Joplin-Inverness will bolster the Yellowjackets in the sprints and jumps. Jaida Green of Class AA Helena Capital is the first thrower to sign with MSUB from the class of 2022.
Fuhrmann owns the Opheim school record in the high jump (4-10), but also specializes in the long jump and triple jump and runs the 100 hurdles.
Hull, meanwhile, holds the CJI record in both the long jump (16-2½) and triple jump (34-10), the latter of which would be a top-10 mark at MSUB. She also competes in the 100 hurdles.
Green primarily throws the shot put and discus, and has personal bests in both events of 35-1½ (shot put) and 94-1 (discus).
As of now, MSUB’s cross country and track and field teams will bring in 11 true freshman next season, eight from Montana.
