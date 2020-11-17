BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced the first additions for its 2021-22 track and field recruiting class on Tuesday.
Dakota Lobmeyer, a thrower from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Skyler Taylor, a middle distance runner from Aberdeen, Washington, have been signed to the women’s team while Adam Heck, a hurdler from Auburn, Washington, is a new signee for the men’s squad.
Lobmeyer was a two-time team captain at Cheyenne Central High School. Taylor gained experience primarily in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter, and 3,200-meter distances at Aberdeen High, and was a team MVP in both cross country and track and field.
Heck was a 2019 Auburn all-city champion in the 110-meter hurdles. His personal-best mark in the 110 hurdles is 16.25 seconds.
