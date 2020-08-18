BILLINGS — A busy off-season continued for the Montana State University Billings men’s track and field coaching staff continued Tuesday as head coach Jon Woehl announced the signing of three additional student-athletes for the 2020-21 season.
Javelin-throwing brothers Caden and Grady Venters join the squad from Missoula Sentinel High School, and sprinter/hurdler Taven Seyffarth is another addition from Billings Skyview.
The Yellowjackets’ tally of recruits this season on the men’s side has reached 16.
Caden Venters broke the Sentinel High School record in javelin with a throw of 193 meters as a sophomore, while Grady Venters won four letters throwing javelin and marked a 168-meter throw as a junior.
Seyffarth was a four-time letterman with the Skyview track and field team.
“I’m excited about all of our new signings this year and I think the roster is going to be fun to watch develop,” Woehl said in an MSUB release. “We have a well-rounded group with different strengths, all of whom I am looking forward to working with.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of all track and field competition until at least Dec. 1, but the Yellowjackets roster figures to be heavy on returners and supplemented with newcomers. Men’s track and field placed eighth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in 2018-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.