BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. — Montana State Billings freshman triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 12th among NCAA Division II competitors and 24th overall at the NCAA West Region Qualifier on Sunday.
Chavez completed her 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5K run in 1:16.14. Sophomore Madalyn Terwilliger finished in 1:24.38.
It was the first time MSUB competed against a collegiate-only field. It was also the Jackets' first draft-legal event, the standard format for NCAA competitions, of the season.
The Oktoberfest Triathlon in Longmont, Colorado, on Sept. 22 is the next competition for the MSUB triathlon team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.