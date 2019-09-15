MSU Billings triathlon

The MSU Billings women's triathlon team competed at the NCAA West Region Qualifier in Belle Fourche, S.D., on Sunday. 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. — Montana State Billings freshman triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 12th among NCAA Division II competitors and 24th overall at the NCAA West Region Qualifier on Sunday.

Chavez completed her 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5K run in 1:16.14. Sophomore Madalyn Terwilliger finished in 1:24.38.

It was the first time MSUB competed against a collegiate-only field. It was also the Jackets' first draft-legal event, the standard format for NCAA competitions, of the season. 

The Oktoberfest Triathlon in Longmont, Colorado, on Sept. 22 is the next competition for the MSUB triathlon team. 

