HUDDLESTON, Va. — Montana State Billings' Madisan Chavez and Maddy Terwilliger placed 18th and 22nd, respectively, among 39 NCAA Division II triathletes in MSUB's second West Region Qualifier of the season Saturday at Smith Mountain Reservoir.

Chavez's times were 12 minutes, 35 seconds in the swim section, 36:02 in the bicycle race and 21:27 in the run (1:12.59 total). Terwilliger posted a 14:52 swim, a 28:56 bike ride and a 23:53 run (1:20.2 total).

The Yellowjackets, competing in their inaugural triathlon season, don't have a large enough team to score points, per an MSUB press release.

