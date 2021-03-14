SARASOTA, Florida —Montana State Billings freshman Journey Erickson made her collegiate debut at the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon on Sunday.
Erickson finished in 34th place overall and 12th among women competitors. Teammate Madisan Chavez also competed and the sophomore was 41st overall and 14th among women.
A total of 63 competitors of all ages and both genders competed in the Age Group Draft Legal event according to an MSUB press release.
The race was the lone triathlon on the schedule for the Yellowjackets this spring.
