HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Kicking off the season on Saturday at Angostura Recreation Area, the Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon team competed in the Southern Hills Triathlon.

Freshman Alahna Lien was MSUB’s top finisher in her first collegiate event, taking 26th place among the 29 competitors who finished the race. Lien posted a composite time of 1:09:23.2. 

Veteran Madisan Chavez began her fourth year in the program with a mark of 1:10:31.1 to finish the event in 28th place. 

The Yellowjackets are back in action on Sept. 24, with the Oktoberfest Triathlon set to take place at Union Reservoir in Longmont, Colo.

