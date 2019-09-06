CHADRON, Neb. — The Montana State Billings volleyball team opened the 2019 season with losses to South Dakota Mines and the University of Sioux Falls Friday at the Chadron State Tournament.
The Hardrockers outlasted the Yellowjackets 19-25, 25-21, 27-29, 25-18, 20-18. The early morning match went two hours and 17 minutes.
Bayli Monck led MSUB with a double-double of 20 kills and 19 digs, while Maddi Vigil had 12 kills and 11 digs. Joelle Mahowald added 15 kills while Makayla Baca finished with a team-high 24 digs. Alexa Smythe had 52 assists.
Sioux Falls used 12 aces to sweep MSUB 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 in the afternoon match.
Vigil had nine kills and 15 digs for the Yellowjackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.