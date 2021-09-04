BILLINGS — Montana State Billings began the 2021 volleyball season with sweeps over Black Hills State and Bemidji State on Friday at the Yellowjacket Invitational at Alterowitz Gymnasim.
MSUB beat Black Hills State 25-17, 25-13, 25-20, and topped Bemidji State 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
Senior right-side hitter Bayli Monck and junior opposite hitter Skylar Reed finished with 22 and 21 kills respectively in both matches. MSUB outhit Black Hills State .314 to .045, then followed that by outhitting Bemidji State .232 to .121.
In her collegiate debut, Yellowjackets freshman Tiffany Chandler finished with six kills, seven digs and one block assist versus Black Hills. The next match, she had eight kills, seven digs, two aces and three total blocks.
MSUB was scheduled to play Minnesota State Moorhead and South Dakota Mines on Saturday.
