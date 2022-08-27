BILLINGS — The women's volleyball team at Montana State Billings improved to 4-0 on the young season Saturday by sweeping a pair of matches at the Yellowjacket Invitational.
MSUB bumped off Chadron State of Nebraska 28-26, 25-23, 25-23 and South Dakota Mines 25-23, 25-18, 25-13 at Alterowitz Gym.
Jahsita Fa'ali'i of the Yellowjackets finished with 14 kills and 14 digs against Chadron.
Teammate Hannah Hashbarger, who was selected as the MVP of the Yellowjacket Invitational, added 25 assists and 11 digs.
Against South Dakota Mines, Lily Gentz had 10 kills for MSUB. Hashbarger provided a second double-double with 16 assists and 10 digs.
Christine Funk contributed a team-high 14 digs.
