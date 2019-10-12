NAMPA, Idaho — Eavan Taylor and Maddi Vigil scored the final two points to help Montana State Billings rally for a five-set win over Northwest Nazarene in GNAC volleyball on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellowjackets won 21-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23, 17-15.
The win stopped a five-match losing streak for MSUB (5-12, 3-5). The Yellowjackets trailed 15-14 in the fifth set before Taylor's and Vigil's final kills.
With 16 kills and 14 digs, Vigil was one of three Yellowjackets to post double-doubles. Bayli Monck finished with 19 kills and a career-high 26 digs, while Hannah Hashbarger had a career-high 62 assists and 10 digs.
Hashbarger's 62 assists are one shy of the top 10 for a single-match.
Skylar Reed added 18 kills for the Yellowjackets and Marissa Logozzo had 24 digs.
Brooke Foster led NNU (7-8, 3-5) with 24 kills and 15 digs.
MSUB returns home for GNAC matches against Saint Martin's (Thursday) and Seattle Pacific (Saturday).
