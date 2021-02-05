BILLINGS — Bayli Monck had 12 kills and five digs and Joelle Mahowald added seven kills as the Montana State Billings volleyball team swept Williston State College on Friday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 sweep came in the Yellowjackets' first match since since Nov. 23, 2019. Their 2020 fall schedule was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skylar Reed had six kills and six digs, and Maddi Vigil contributed five digs and three kills for MSUB. Setters Hannah Hashbarger and Hailey Carroll split the match, with Hashbarger registering 16 assists and the Carroll leading the way with 19 to go along with six digs.
The Yellowjackets are next in action on Feb. 23 with a road match against crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College.
