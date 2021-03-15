RAPID CITY, S.D. — The women's volleyball team from Montana State Billings ran its winning streak to four matches Monday night by outlasting South Dakota School of Mines 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 16-14 on the road.
Skylar Reed led the Yellowjackets (4-1) with 17 kills, while Joelle Mahowald pitched in with 11 kills and two solo blocks. Maddi Vigil finished with 26 digs, three aces and five assists.
MSUB's Hannah Hayden also came away with four solo blocks, Bayli Monck had nine kills and 20 digs and Hannah Hashbarger notched her fourth double-double of 35 assists and 16 digs.
Jacey Koethe led Mines with 14 kills. Teammate Chelsea Brewster added a double-double of 10 kills and 15 digs.
MSUB will play at home at 5 p.m. Thursday against Miles Community College.
