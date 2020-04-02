BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings volleyball coach Casey Williams announced the signing of outside hitter Jahsita Fa’ali’l Wednesday.
A four-year letter winner out of Lathrop, California, Fa’ali’l was a four-year all-league selection, team captain, offensive player of the year and was voted her team’s Most Valuable Player. She was named a NorCal high performance player and competed for the Rage Volleyball Club.
Fa’ali’l set the school record for single kills in a match with 34 and averaged 18 points per match. She had 256 kills and 189 digs her senior season.
Fa’ali’l is the fifth recruit to sign with the Yellowjackets for next season.
