BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings volleyball team closed out the Yellowjacket Volleyball Invitational with a 3-1 win over Minnesota State University Moorhead and a 3-1 loss against the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers on Saturday at Alterowitz gymnasium.
At the conclusion of the final game, Joelle Mahowald and Bayli Monck were named to the all-tournament team for their efforts. Mahowald had two big games on day two, first by nearly tying her MSUB career high with 17 kills against MSU Moorhead. In the second game, she tied Monck with a dozen kills, adding five blocks and sparking MSUB’s third-set win against South Dakota Mines. Monck, meanwhile, had double-digit kills in all four games in the tournament, plus she capped off the tournament with a 12-kill, 17-dig double-double against South Dakota Mines.
