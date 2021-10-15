BURNABY, British Columbia — The Montana State Billings volleyball team suffered a sweep against Great Northwest Athletic Conference combatant Simon Fraser late Thursday night.
The match scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-19. MSUB dipped to 7-10 overall and 3-5 in the GNAC.
The Jackets were led by right-side hitter Bayli Monck, who had nine kills and nine digs. Skylar Reed added seven kills. Hannah Hashbarger ran the offense to the tune of 25 assists, plus had a team-high two service aces.
Simon Fraser was led by Jocelyn Sherman’s 14 kills and eight digs.
MSUB will face Western Washington on Saturday.
