CHADRON, Neb. — Maddi Vigil had 12 kills and Montana State Billings earned its first college volleyball victory of the season with a 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Fort Hays State University on Saturday at the Chadron State Tournament.

MSUB trailed 24-17 in the first set before rallying for the 26-24 win. 

"That was a great team win," MSUB coach Casey Williams said in a school press release. “Hannah Hashbarger did a great job of moving the ball around and got our attackers some good one-on-one looks. The team showed some relentlessness and overcame a deficit in the first set. I was proud of the way we played this morning.”

With the win, MSUB improved to 1-2 and the Tigers fell to 0-3.

The Jackets were to play Chadron State in the final game of the tournament on Saturday at 7 p.m. 

