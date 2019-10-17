BILLINGS — Dominating at the net, the Montana State Billings volleyball team swept Saint Martin's Thursday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Yellowjackets (6-12, 4-5) won 25-11, 25-18, 26-24.
MSUB had 11 total blocks, including 18 block assists. Eavan Taylor had a team-high 5.5 blocks and Bayli Monck added 2.5.
Skylar Reed and Joelle Mahowald each had eight kills for MSUB and Hannah Hashbarger had 29 assists. The Yellowjackets had seven aces, including two each by Monck, Maddi Vigil and Hailey Carroll.
Emily Gooding led Saint Martin's (0-19, 0-10) with nine kills.
MSUB hosts Seattle Pacific at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
