BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team won its second straight match, sweeping Western Oregon Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The Yellowjackets won their second match in as many nights with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 victory.

Maddi Vigil had a team-high 11 kills for MSUB (3-7, 2-0) while Joelle Mahowald finished with nine kills and three total blocks.

Hannah Hashbarger dished out 30 assists, while Marissa Logozzo had 17 digs and two aces. Skylar Reed added a team-high three aces.

MSUB plays at Rocky Mountain College on Monday. The match at the Fortin Center will begin at 7 p.m.

