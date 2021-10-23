BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team was swept at home by 24th-ranked Alaska Anchorage on Saturday, 25-18, 27-25, 25-18.
Anchorage was led by Eve Stephens' 12 kills. MSUB hit just .078 to that of .243 for Anchorage.
The Jackets were led with 23 assists by Hannah Hasbarger, which give her 1,793 in her career, sixth most in school history. Hannah Hayden tied a career high with seven kills.
MSUB (8-12, 4-7 GNAC) begins a three-game road trip next week with a game at Rocky Mountain College this Tuesday at 7 p.m.
