LA JOLLA, Calif. — Concordia Irvine put down 43 kills in sweeping the Montana State Billings volleyball team at the West Region Crossover on Friday.

Concordia Irvine won 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.

The Yellowjackets (1-6) close out the tournament on Saturday against the Academy of Art.

Skylar Reed had 10 kills for MSUB and Alexa Smythe had 20 assists. Marissa Logozzo and Makayla Baca finished with 10 digs each and Maddi Vigil had two aces.

