BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team couldn't string together consecutive wins after Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Saint Martin's defeated the Yellowjackets in straight sets Thursday.
Two days after MSUB swept crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College, the Jackets got back into GNAC play but couldn't nab their first conference win of the season in a 25-18, 25-21, 26-24 loss at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Junior Jashita Fa'ali'i led MSUB with 13 kills while freshman Caty Havekost also pitched in on the attack with 12 kills. Senior setter Hannah Harshbarger had 28 assists while libero Christine Funk tallied 11 digs.
The Jackets (7-8 overall, 0-7 GNAC) finish their three-game home stand Saturday as they take on Western Oregon in GNAC play at 1 p.m. at Alterowitz.
