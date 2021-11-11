BILLINGS — Montana State Billings was swept by No. 16 Western Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The match scores were 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.
Calley Heilborn led Western Washington with 11 kills, while teammate Olivia Fairchild added 10. The Vikings finished with 46 total kills. Malia Aleaga had 40 assists and Gabby Gunterman finished with 20 digs.
MSU Billings was led by Joelle Mahowald's 10 kills. Skylar Reed and Tiffany Chandler each had eight kills, while Bayli Monck's 16 digs paced the team.
Monck became the fifth player in MSUB history to reach 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. Monck surpassed 1,000 kills earlier in the season.
The Yellowjackets' record slipped to 10-15 overall and 5-9 in conference. League-leading WWU improved to 19-4 and 15-1.
MSUB will play its final regular-season home match Saturday at noon against GNAC foe Simon Fraser. The Jackets will honor seniors Mahowald, Monck and Marissa Logozzo before the match.
