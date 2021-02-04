BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team will make its season debut Friday at home against Williston State College. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
It will be the Yellowjackets’ first match since Nov. 23, 2019. Their 2020 fall schedule was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jackets are set to play an abbreviated 10-game spring season ending March 30 on the road versus Carroll College.
MSUB is led by three returning seniors: right-side hitter Bayli Monck, outside hitter Maddi Vigil and middle blocker Joelle Mahowald. Monck was a first-team all-conference selection in 2019, while Vigil was an honorable mention pick in 2018. Mahowald led the team in blocks and in hitting percentage in 2019.
The Jackets are coached by Casey Williams, who is in her fifth year.
Williston State College, a member of the NAIA Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, visits MSUB with a 0-4 record.
Per a Great Northwest Athletic Conference coronavirus mandate, fans are not allowed to attend MSUB home volleyball matches until further notice.
After Friday, MSUB’s next match will be at crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 23.
