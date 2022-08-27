BILLINGS — Montana State Billings started the 2022 women's volleyball season with two wins on Friday at the Yellowjacket Volleyball Invitational at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Yellowjackets won six consecutive sets to claim the two wins. For MSUB, the highlight was overcoming a two-set deficit and facing match point before beating Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The Jackets rallied for the 16-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-8 win over MSUM.
In the third set, the Yellowjackets produced their first set point of the day on a kill from Caty Havekost that made the score 24-23. The Dragons won the next two points, however, creating their lone match point of the afternoon. A clutch kill from Lily Gentz kept MSUB alive and sparked a 3-0 run concluding with a Kennedy Juranek ace to force the fourth set.
Havekost, a freshman making her collegiate debut, had 16 kills in the match for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Hannah Hashbarger posted a double-double of 34 assists and 11 digs. Jahsita Fa'ali'i also had a double-double with 10 kills and 15 digs. Christine Funk led in digs with 25 for MSUB.
Behind 10 kills from Paiten Langston, the Jackets swept Mary 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 in the night cap.
Hashbarger and Alexis King each added 14 assists, while Fa'ali'i contributed 15 digs. Juranek (11) and Funk (10) each added double-digit totals in digs.
