ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska-Anchorage handed Montana State Billings a Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball sweep Thursday night. The Seawolves prevailed 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.
Anchorage was led by Eve Stephens’ 14 kills and four service aces. The Seawolves outhit the Yellowjackets .232 to .111.
Bayli Monck’s 13 kills and 11 digs amounted to her sixth double-double of the season. She also led MSUB with a .385 hitting percentage on 26 total attack attempts. Jahsita Fa’ali’i, Skylar Reed and Joelle Mahowald chipped in six kills apiece. Hannah Hashbarger finished with 16 assists and five digs.
The Jackets (4-7, 1-2 GNAC) will travel to Fairbanks to face Alaska on Saturday at 4 p.m. Mountain time.
