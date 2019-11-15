SEATTLE — The Montana State University Billings volleyball team beat Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Seattle Pacific University 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 Thursday.

MSUB (8-19, 5-12 GNAC) halted a six-game losing streak with the victory over SPU (12-14, 9-9). The win is the Jackets first since Oct. 22 when they defeated Rocky Mountain College and the first conference victory since Oct. 17 against Northwest Nazarene University.

MSUB was led by Joelle Mahowlad, who finished with a match-high .538 hitting percentage and had a team-high 17 kills. Bayli Monck added 13 kills and 12 digs for her 13th double-double of the year.

