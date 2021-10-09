BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team was swept Saturday by Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Seattle Pacific at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The match scores were 25-21, 26-24, 25-20.
Erin Gould had 15 kills and teammate Maddie Batiste added 14 others to lead SPU, which improved to 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the GNAC. MSUB dipped to 7-9 overall and 3-4 in the league.
Skylar Reed had 14 kills to pace the Yellowjackets. Bayli Monck added 13 kills and seven digs. Hannah Hashbarger collected 32 assists. Seattle Pacific out-hit MSUB .381 to .220.
Gould had seven digs for SPU. Emily Tulino and Lindsey Lambert combined for 49 assists.
The Yellowjackets travel to play Simon Fraser on Thursday.
