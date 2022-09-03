CHADRON, Neb. — Montana State Billings volleyball closed out its nonconference schedule on Saturday by beating Chadron State and Minot State.
The Yellowjackets (6-1) downed Chadron 18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 and swept Minot 25-18, 25-15, 25-11.
Jahsita Fa'ali'i had 14 kills to lead MSUB past Chadron. Lily Gentz added 13 kills and Paiten Langston 12.
Hannah Hashbarger had 28 assists and Christine Funk had 25 digs for the Yellowjackets.
Against Minot, Fa'ali'i, Caty Havekost and Hannah Hayden finished with seven kills apiece.
Hashbarger (18) and Alexis King (15) combined for 33 assists. Funk finished with 19 digs.
MSUB opens GNAC play on the road next week at Simon Fraser and Western Washington.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.