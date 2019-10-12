NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings ended a five-match losing streak Saturday by rallying to beat Northwest Nazarene University 21-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23, 17-15 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.

The Yellowjackets (5-12, 3-5) received 19 kills and a career-high 26 digs from Bayli Monck. It was her seventh double-double of the season. 

Skylar Reed chipped in with 18 kills for MSUB. Maddi Vigil had 16 kills and 14 digs.

Northwest Nazarene (7-8, 4-3) was led by the 24 kills and 15 digs of Brooke Foster.

MSUB will be at home Thursday night to take on Saint Martin's University (0-16, 0-7).

