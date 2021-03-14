SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Montana State Billings volleyball team posted a 2-0 record on Sunday here.
MSUB downed Mary 25-15, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23 and then defeated Black Hills State 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 15-13.
The Jackets are now 3-1. Mary is 1-2 and BHSU 5-5.
Against Mary, Skylar Reed had 18 kills and Bayli Monck 15 for the Jackets. Hannah Hashbarger netted 44 assists and Marissa Logozzo tallied 19 digs. Monck chipped in 16 digs and Reed 12.
In the win over BHSU, Monck totaled 15 kills and Reed added 13 kills. Hashbarger led the team with 27 assists, while Hailey Carroll added 12. Maddi Vigil had 13 digs and Hashbarger contributed 10.
The Jackets will play at South Dakota School of Mines on Monday.
