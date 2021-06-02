BILLINGS — Daniel Cipriano and Will Riley of Montana State Billings were named first-team All-Region by three separate voting bodies on Wednesday — the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Riley, a shortstop, became the third player in MSUB history to hit .400 over the course of a season, as he led the team and ranked third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a .401 average. He led the GNAC in hits with 63 and doubles with 16, while hitting seven home runs and driving in 33.
Riley was also named an NCBWA honorable mention All-American.
Cipriano, a first baseman, ranked second on the team with a .333 average while leading the GNAC with 14 home runs and ranking second in the league with 52 RBIs. Cipriano also had 10 doubles, while reaching base at a clip of .455 and ranking fourth in the league with a slugging percentage of .702.
Cipriano, the school’s career home run leader with 39, is currently a member of the Billings Mustangs in the independent Pioneer League.
