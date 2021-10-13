BILLINGS — Montana State Billings is tabbed seventh in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason women's basketball coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.
The Yellowjackets finished tied for sixth in the GNAC in 2019-20 with a 9-11 league record (14-16 overall). They went 5-3 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
The Jackets return all 11 team members from 2020-21, including forward Taryn Shelley, who scored 17.9 points per game last year, as well as forward Cariann Kunkel (14 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and guard Shayla Montague (14 ppg). MSUB received 47 points in the poll.
Alaska Anchorage is picked to win the conference. The Seawolves received seven of 10 first-place votes and a total of 92 points, edging No. 2 Western Washington, which had 89 points and two first-place votes. Northwest Nazarene received the final first place vote and are picked third with 70 points.
