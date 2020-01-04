BILLINGS — Northwest Nazarene jumped out to a 22-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in an 80-48 victory over Montana State Billings in GNAC women's basketball on Saturday at Alterowitz Gym.
MSUB shot just 26% from the field and made only 4 of 21 3-pointers. Northwest Nazarene, the top team in the league, shot 53% and stretched its lead 33 points in the fourth quarter.
Jeanann Lemelin led the Yellowjackets with 12 points. Addison Gardner added 11 points. Emma Blakely and Shayla Montague each had seven rebounds for MSUB.
The Jackets were without starting guard Hannah Collins, who sat out due to an ankle injury.
The Nighthawks were paced by Marina Valles' 21 points. She made all eight of her field goal attempts. Avery Albrecht scored 14 for Nazarene, which put four in double figures.
The Yellowjackets (7-6, 2-2 GNAC) travel to Portland, Oregon, to play GNAC foe Concordia on Thursday.
