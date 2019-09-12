BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Carroll College played to a 0-0, two-overtime draw for women's soccer in the Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger Thursday at Yellowjacket Field.

The Yellowjackets (0-1-2) will play the University of Mary on Saturday at 3 p.m., while the Saints (2-1-1) will play Black Hills State at noon.

The Marauders defeated Black Hills State 2-0 on Thursday in the first match of the weekend.

MSU outshot Carroll 12-9 with both teams having four shots on goal. Goal keeper Erinn Harder had four saves for the the Yellowjackets while Sydney Green had four for the Saints.

