BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's soccer team closed its home schedule on a high note, defeating Central Washington 2-1 Thursday at Yellowjacket Field.
Haylee Gunter's rebound goal at 74:53 proved to be the game winner.
Central Washington (6-7-1, 4-4-1) led 1-0 13 minutes into the match. MSUB's Alexa Iacolucci scored with five seconds remaining in the first half to make it 1-1 at halftime. Iacolucci scored after a 50-yard pass from Emily Gaines.
The win kept the Yellowjackets (5-8-2, 4-6) within striking distance of reaching the GNAC Tournament.
MSUB outshot the Wildcats 13-5 and 8-4 for shots on goal. Goal keeper Erinn Harder had three saves for the Yellowjackets.
