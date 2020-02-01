ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women lost their second straight and their fourth in the last five games with a 71-62 GNAC defeat Saturday at Central Washington.

Taryn Shelley had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets, and teammate Hannah Collins added 15 points with three 3-pointers but it wasn't enough to overcome the Wildcats.

CWU was led by Samantha Bowman, who came off the bench to score 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Kassidy Malcolm, meanwhile, had a double-double of 15 points and 13 points.

The Yellowjackets return home Thursday to face GNAC rival Western Oregon at Alterowitz Gym.

