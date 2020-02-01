ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women lost their second straight and their fourth in the last five games with a 71-62 GNAC defeat Saturday at Central Washington.
Taryn Shelley had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets, and teammate Hannah Collins added 15 points with three 3-pointers but it wasn't enough to overcome the Wildcats.
CWU was led by Samantha Bowman, who came off the bench to score 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Kassidy Malcolm, meanwhile, had a double-double of 15 points and 13 points.
The Yellowjackets return home Thursday to face GNAC rival Western Oregon at Alterowitz Gym.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.