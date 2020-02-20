LACEY, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women lost on the road Thursday night, a 58-51 defeat at GNAC foe Saint Martin's.

With the loss, MSUB slipped under .500 in the league standings at 8-9. The Jackets are now 13-13 overall.

Bria Thames' 17 points paced Saint Martin's and led all scorers. Teammate Janealle Sutterlict added 14 points.

The Yellowjackets were led by Hannah Collins, who finished with 16 points. Jeanann Lemelin had 11, while Taryn Shelley finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

MSUB has three games remaining in the regular season. The Yellowjackets play at Seattle Pacific on Saturday.

