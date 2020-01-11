MONMOUTH, Ore. — Jeanann Lemelin hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points but Montana State Billings faltered on the road on Saturday in a 64-56 loss at Western Oregon.
The Yellowjackets shot just 29.5 percent from the floor (18 of 61) and were outrebounded 46-36. Lemelin was the only player to reach double digits in points for MSUB.
Taryn Shelley finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“We struggled offensively all afternoon,” coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release. “When that happens and you get outrebounded, the result is almost inevitably a loss. Those were the things that really hurt us today.”
WOU’s Shariah Green led all players with 21 points while making 8 of 12 from the field. Keyonna Jones added 15 points. Green and Jones both came off the bench to propel the Wolves.
MSU Billings (8-7, 3-3 GNAC) split its road trip in Oregon over the weekend. The Yellowjackets defeated Concordia 66-58 in Portland on Thursday.
Western Oregon (5-8, 2-4 GNAC) is now one game behind sixth-place MSUB in the conference standings.
