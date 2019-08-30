HELENA — Senior forward Makayla Welch tallied the lone goal Friday afternoon as Carroll College defeated Montana State Billings 1-0 in an exhibition women's soccer match.
Carroll junior goalkeeper Sydney Green made five saves in coming through with the shutout.
Welch scored off an assist from Ally Cleverly in the 37th minute.
The Saints outshot the Yellowjackets, 11-5.
MSUB will entertain Carroll in a regular-season match on Sept. 12.
