SEATTLE — Montana State Billings led wire to wire Saturday in a 56-53 victory over Seattle Pacific in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
Taryn Shelley led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets, who have now won four straight games and eight of their last nine. MSUB improved its record to 16-9 and 10-3 in the GNAC.
Danielle Zahn added 15 points for the Jackets, who survived 18 turnovers by shooting 42% from the floor. SPU shot 38%. Kortney Nelson added nine points for MSUB. A game-tying 3-point attempt by SPU's Ashley Alter with three seconds left missed the mark.
The Yellowjackets entered Saturday in third place in the GNAC standings. They have two games remaining in the regular season: at Central Washington on Thursday and at Northwest Nazarene on Saturday. The conference championships begin March 2.
