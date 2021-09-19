LONGMONT, Colo. — Montana State University Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez led the way with a 1:16:06 — good for 15th amongst 39 collegiate women — and the Yellowjackets placed fourth at the Oktoberfest Triathlon on Sunday.
Coming off less than 48 hours from running at the Gage McSpadden Memorial Invite on Friday, Chavez, Izzy Siegle, Ally Whitmer and Kylee Halpin strung together solid performances on a quick turnaround. Siegle and Whitmer placed 26th and 27th and Halpin 33rd. Sunday marked the first time MSUB has had a full triathlon team score.
“We were coming off of our first 5K of the season in cross country, and we probably had a little tired legs from that, but they all handled the race really well,” MSUB coach Kevin Bjerke said in a school press release. “We’re definitely going to take advantage of some nice, easy days and recover, but I’m really happy with how everyone handled it coming off of a race not too long ago.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.