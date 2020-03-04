BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women’s basketball team dropped its final two games of the regular season but still managed to sneak into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, which opens Thursday.
No. 6 seed MSUB (14-15, 9-11 GNAC) will face No. 3 Western Washington (20-8, 14-6) at 6:15 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday at Brougham Pavilion on the campus of Seattle Pacific University, this year’s tournament host.
The Yellowjackets lost at home to Western Washington and Simon Fraser last week, but won a tiebreaker over Saint Martin’s to capture the tournament’s sixth and final seed.
MSUB is returning to the GNAC tourney after missing out last season. The Yellowjackets made a run to the Elite 8 in their most recent postseason trip in 2018.
"I'm just happy for this team and especially our seniors," coach Kevin Woodin said. "We didn't make the tournament a year ago and so that was our No. 1 goal this year. When you put (in) so much time all year and it comes down to the final game, it's stressful.
"It ended up working out for us and I'm just excited to head to Seattle to play in the tournament because anytime you can make the top six in our league, you know you are a good team."
MSUB is 0-2 this season against its first-round opponent, Western Washington, including last week’s 76-72 setback at Alterowitz Gymnasium in Billings. The winner of Thursday's game will face No. 2 Northwest Nazarene in the semifinals on Thursday.
All tournament games will be streamed live online at GNAC.tv. MSUB fans can also watch Thursday's game live at the 406 Kitchen and Taproom (1233 North 27th Street) in Billings.
